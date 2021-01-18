Get job alerts with DEET

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is here to help you. DEET is an initiative of the Government of Telangana, where you could instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and more career advice everyday. Workruit & DEET have more than 3,50,000+ active vacancies available today. DEET is operated and powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com <http://www.workruit.com>).
Company Name: VTekis Consulting LLC
Position: Product Advisor (Immediate Joining)
Location: Plot no- 684, Obul Reddy Complex, Vivekananda Nagar Colony, Hyderabad.
Requirements: Fluency in English, Hindi & Telugu languages
Experience in a Retail, Sales, Healthcare, FMCG and Lifestyle products category is desired
Should be flexible to work from a retail store
Salary+ ESI+ PF+Incentives
Kindly mention DEET on top of the resume
Contact No: 6305998947
Company: Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Pvt. Ltd
Position: AR Calling Voice Process (Immediate joining)
Location: Uppal (Hyd)
Salary: Rs 2.5 lakhs Per Annum
Fixed night shifts
Two ways cabs provided
Work from office
Pick and drop within 40 km radius.
Candidate should have all the documents ready. Even if it is 2020 passout, any graduate.
Contact No: 8686273622
Company Name: Teamlease
Position: Female Telecallers
Location: Ameerpet, Hyderabad
Salary: Rs 10,000 – Rs 14000 / Month
Qualification: Inter / Any Graduate
Should be good in communication
Contact No: 8555967205
Company: Marisol Info Solutions Pvt Ltd
Position: International Voice Process
Qualification: Any Degree
Location: KPHB Colony (Hyderabad)
Salary: Rs 12,000 – Rs 15,000
Candidates who are ready to work for night shifts with good communication skills can apply
Contact No: 9390888586
Company: Talent pro India Hr Pvt Ltd
Position: Sales Promoter (Female)
Location: Hyderabad
Experience: Fresher/ 6 months and above in any FMCG
Qualification: Inter, degree
Salary: Rs 10,000 – Rs 15,000 Take Home+ DA + ESI + PF.
Contact No: 8897640988
Company: Innov Source Pvt Ltd
Position: Banking Sales Executive/Telecallers
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Inter and Any Degree
Experience: 0-1 Yrs
Contact Person: Soundarya
Contact No: 9949255030
Company: Bhima4u Insurance Solutions
Position: Telecallers
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Any Degree
Salary: Rs 10,000 – Rs 15,000 / Month
Contact No: 9705805935
Company: Megsan Diagnostics
Position: Front Office Executive
Qualification: Any Graduate
Salary: Rs 9,000 / Month in hand
Experience: Fresher
Location: Kompally, Hyd
Contact Person: Anil Kumar
Contact No: 9908344564
Company: Sri Anjaneya Job Consultancy And Placement Services
Position: Sales Trainee/Consultant
Experience: Automobile Experience Required min 6 mandatory
Gender: Males
Age: Below 32
Qualification: Any Graduate
Salary: Rs 13,000 – Rs 18,000 + Allowances + Incentives
Location: Hyderabad
Contact No: 9542281883
Company: Just Dial
Position: Tele Marketing Executives, Field Executives
Experience: 0-4 Yrs
Languages: Telugu, Hindi & English
Qualification: Any Graduate
Salary: Fresher – Rs 15,000 / Month; Experience – As Per Company Norms
Location: AP & Telangana
Contact No: 9100236492
Company Name: T-T Hub
Position: Supervisor
Qualification: Any Degree
Interview Location: Madhapur, Hyderabad
Job Location: Medchal
Salary: As per industry standards
Benefits: Free Accommodation + Subsidy Rate Food
Gender: Only Male
Contact No: 9866881431
Company: Ucpay
Position: Territory Manager
Experience: 3-8 Yrs
Location: AP & Telangana
Qualification: Any Graduate
Salary: Rs 35,000 / Month
Contact No: 9949378408
Company: Interactive Data Systems Ltd.
Position: Business Development Executive
Location: Madhapur, Hyderabad
Qualification: MBA/PGDM
Salary: Negotiable
Experience: 2-3 Yrs
Contact Person: Ganesh P
Contact No: 9100077337
Company: ICCS
Position: Customer Care
Location: Kukatpally
Qualification: Inter and above
Salary: Rs 10,000 / Month
Languages Required: Telugu & English
Experience: 0-4 Yrs
Contact No: 7013109091
Company: Kalyani Motors
Position: Cashier
Location: LB Nagar (Hyderabad)
Qualification: BCom
Salary: Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakhs Per Annum
Experience: 6 months – 5 Yrs in Cashier
Automobiles Experienced background will have an added advantage
Contact No: 9100222398
Company: Kalyani Motors
Position: Sales Executive
Location: LB Nagar (Hyderabad)
Qualification: Any Degree
Salary: Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakhs Per Annum
Experience: 6 months – 5 Yrs Automobiles Experienced background will have an added advantage
Contact No: 9100222398
Company Name: G4S Security Services
Position: Lady Security Guards
Experience: Min 1+ Year
Salary: Rs 10,800 Take Home
Locations: Nellore, Suncity
Age Limit: 19-35 Yrs
Free Food and Free Transportation
Contact No: 9100984926
Company Name: VTekis Consulting LLC
Position: Pharmacist
Qualification: DPharmacy /BPharmacy/ MPharmacy
Freshers & Experienced
PCI Must
Location: Hyderabad
Contact No: 6305998947
Company: Vagarious Solutions
Position: Female Telecallers
Location: Dilsukhnagar, Begumpet
Experience: 0-1 Yrs
Qualification: 10th and above
Salary: Rs 8,000 – Rs 11,000 / Month
Contact No: 8919801095
Company Name: Annapoorna Agencies Pvt Ltd
Position: Sales Executives
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Any Graduate
Experience: 3+ Yrs
Salary: As per company norms
Should have command in Excel and PPT
Contact No: 8978888639
Company: Muthoot Money Ltd
Position: Sales Executive
Location: Hyderabad
Experience: 1+ Yrs
Qualification: Any Graduate
Salary: Depends on previous CTC
Contact No: 6309556888
Company: Square Yards
Position: Business Development Executive
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Any Graduate
Salary: Rs 2.5 lakhs to Rs 4.5 lakhs Per Annum +Incentives
Note: Bike is Mandatory
Contact Person: Sainath
Contact No: 9010038317
