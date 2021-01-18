Get job alerts with DEET

Job seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on DEET application.

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of the Government of Telangana, where you could instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and more career advice everyday.

Job seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on DEET application. DEET can be downloaded from Google Play Store at <http://bit.ly/TSDEET> or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com <http://www.tsdeet.com> to apply for jobs.

Now that you are ready to apply for a job, Do you have your resume ready? If you are looking forward to creating a professional resume “Workruit Instant Resume” is the key. With Workruit Instant Resume you can create your resume in less than 5 minutes. All you have to do is 1. Register 2. Choose a resume template 3. Add your details to the resume 4. Download & share your resume. It is that easy. Download Workruit Instant Resume app using this link: <https://play.google.com/store/apps/detailsid=com.workruit.instantresume&showAllReviews=true>

Company Name: VTekis Consulting LLC

Position: Product Advisor (Immediate Joining)

Location: Plot no- 684, Obul Reddy Complex, Vivekananda Nagar Colony, Hyderabad.

Requirements: Fluency in English, Hindi & Telugu languages

Experience in a Retail, Sales, Healthcare, FMCG and Lifestyle products category is desired

Should be flexible to work from a retail store

Salary+ ESI+ PF+Incentives

Kindly mention DEET on top of the resume

Contact No: 6305998947

Company: Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Pvt. Ltd

Position: AR Calling Voice Process (Immediate joining)

Location: Uppal (Hyd)

Salary: Rs 2.5 lakhs Per Annum

Fixed night shifts

Two ways cabs provided

Work from office

Pick and drop within 40 km radius.

Candidate should have all the documents ready. Even if it is 2020 passout, any graduate.

Contact No: 8686273622

Company Name: Teamlease

Position: Female Telecallers

Location: Ameerpet, Hyderabad

Salary: Rs 10,000 – Rs 14000 / Month

Qualification: Inter / Any Graduate

Should be good in communication

Contact No: 8555967205

Company: Marisol Info Solutions Pvt Ltd

Position: International Voice Process

Qualification: Any Degree

Location: KPHB Colony (Hyderabad)

Salary: Rs 12,000 – Rs 15,000

Candidates who are ready to work for night shifts with good communication skills can apply

Contact No: 9390888586

Company: Talent pro India Hr Pvt Ltd

Position: Sales Promoter (Female)

Location: Hyderabad

Experience: Fresher/ 6 months and above in any FMCG

Qualification: Inter, degree

Salary: Rs 10,000 – Rs 15,000 Take Home+ DA + ESI + PF.

Contact No: 8897640988

Company: Innov Source Pvt Ltd

Position: Banking Sales Executive/Telecallers

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Inter and Any Degree

Experience: 0-1 Yrs

Contact Person: Soundarya

Contact No: 9949255030

Company: Bhima4u Insurance Solutions

Position: Telecallers

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Any Degree

Salary: Rs 10,000 – Rs 15,000 / Month

Contact No: 9705805935

Company: Megsan Diagnostics

Position: Front Office Executive

Qualification: Any Graduate

Salary: Rs 9,000 / Month in hand

Experience: Fresher

Location: Kompally, Hyd

Contact Person: Anil Kumar

Contact No: 9908344564

Company: Sri Anjaneya Job Consultancy And Placement Services

Position: Sales Trainee/Consultant

Experience: Automobile Experience Required min 6 mandatory

Gender: Males

Age: Below 32

Qualification: Any Graduate

Salary: Rs 13,000 – Rs 18,000 + Allowances + Incentives

Location: Hyderabad

Contact No: 9542281883

Company: Just Dial

Position: Tele Marketing Executives, Field Executives

Experience: 0-4 Yrs

Languages: Telugu, Hindi & English

Qualification: Any Graduate

Salary: Fresher – Rs 15,000 / Month; Experience – As Per Company Norms

Location: AP & Telangana

Contact No: 9100236492

Company Name: T-T Hub

Position: Supervisor

Qualification: Any Degree

Interview Location: Madhapur, Hyderabad

Job Location: Medchal

Salary: As per industry standards

Benefits: Free Accommodation + Subsidy Rate Food

Gender: Only Male

Contact No: 9866881431

Company: Ucpay

Position: Territory Manager

Experience: 3-8 Yrs

Location: AP & Telangana

Qualification: Any Graduate

Salary: Rs 35,000 / Month

Contact No: 9949378408

Company: Interactive Data Systems Ltd.

Position: Business Development Executive

Location: Madhapur, Hyderabad

Qualification: MBA/PGDM

Salary: Negotiable

Experience: 2-3 Yrs

Contact Person: Ganesh P

Contact No: 9100077337

Company: ICCS

Position: Customer Care

Location: Kukatpally

Qualification: Inter and above

Salary: Rs 10,000 / Month

Languages Required: Telugu & English

Experience: 0-4 Yrs

Contact No: 7013109091

Company: Kalyani Motors

Position: Cashier

Location: LB Nagar (Hyderabad)

Qualification: BCom

Salary: Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakhs Per Annum

Experience: 6 months – 5 Yrs in Cashier

Automobiles Experienced background will have an added advantage

Contact No: 9100222398

Company: Kalyani Motors

Position: Sales Executive

Location: LB Nagar (Hyderabad)

Qualification: Any Degree

Salary: Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakhs Per Annum

Experience: 6 months – 5 Yrs Automobiles Experienced background will have an added advantage

Contact No: 9100222398

Company Name: G4S Security Services

Position: Lady Security Guards

Experience: Min 1+ Year

Salary: Rs 10,800 Take Home

Locations: Nellore, Suncity

Age Limit: 19-35 Yrs

Free Food and Free Transportation

Contact No: 9100984926

Company Name: VTekis Consulting LLC

Position: Pharmacist

Qualification: DPharmacy /BPharmacy/ MPharmacy

Freshers & Experienced

PCI Must

Location: Hyderabad

Contact No: 6305998947

Company: Vagarious Solutions

Position: Female Telecallers

Location: Dilsukhnagar, Begumpet

Experience: 0-1 Yrs

Qualification: 10th and above

Salary: Rs 8,000 – Rs 11,000 / Month

Contact No: 8919801095

Company Name: Annapoorna Agencies Pvt Ltd

Position: Sales Executives

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Any Graduate

Experience: 3+ Yrs

Salary: As per company norms

Should have command in Excel and PPT

Contact No: 8978888639

Company: Muthoot Money Ltd

Position: Sales Executive

Location: Hyderabad

Experience: 1+ Yrs

Qualification: Any Graduate

Salary: Depends on previous CTC

Contact No: 6309556888

Company: Square Yards

Position: Business Development Executive

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Any Graduate

Salary: Rs 2.5 lakhs to Rs 4.5 lakhs Per Annum +Incentives

Note: Bike is Mandatory

Contact Person: Sainath

Contact No: 9010038317

For any queries (or) details, Contact Us at

Phone: 8688519317, Email: [email protected] <mailto:[email protected]>, Website: www.tsdeet.com <http://www.tsdeet.com>

Phone: 8639217011, Email: [email protected] <mailto:[email protected]>, Website: www.workruit.com <http://www.workruit.com>

