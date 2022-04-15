Get positive vibes through ‘Therapy interiors’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:12 PM, Fri - 15 April 22

Ashwini Shwetha Ketharaj, founder of ASK Space Design Studio in Hyderabad, specialises in 'Theraphy interiors'.

Hyderabad: In these Covid times with people staying at home amid lockdowns, many have felt vulnerable, uninspired, defensive, and unhealthy. While people were working from home, despite the comfort and familiarity of the space, it did leave them stressed and anxious.

To help people “identify their physical obstacles and psychological barriers in their spaces, and work out a better and more efficient liveable space”, a therapeutic touch for the interiors would be very beneficial, believes Ashwini Shwetha Ketharaj — the founder of ASK Space Design Studio.

The founder and principal architect of the studio in Hyderabad specialises in ‘Therapy Interiors’. An innovative idea is all it takes to change the concept of interiors, says Ashwini who has come across the concept of ‘Therapy Interiors’ while pursuing her Masters and dug deeper into the subject with extensive research.

Explaining that “Therapy Interiors helps give someone an all-new perspective in life”, she says, “It essentially means designing the space which adapts to you. It is extremely personalised based on your personality and behaviour in a way that optimises and channels your energy in a direction that is rejuvenating, relaxing, and calming.”

“Apart from creating comfortable and efficient spaces, I believe in amalgamating strong fundamentals of traditional design or vernacular design into the spaces,” says Ashwini. While working in New Delhi for a few years in the field of luxury interior architecture, she tried to include the concept of Therapy Interiors into the designs.

“My acquaintance in this field made me travel to more than 15 countries and I had the privilege to gain extensive knowledge about their culture, architecture and lifestyle,” says the 30-year-old. “I have always been keen on art and visualising spaces since I was a child, as I wanted to grow up to be an architect. I’m a first-generation architect and didn’t have any architects in our social circles,” says Ashwini, who is an artist too.

“My interest in art also took me to places. I was one of the artists to exhibit the art works in the Italy international art fair. I got to represent my country as I was the only one from India. It was a very proud moment for me and my family,” she shares.

