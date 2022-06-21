Get ready for World Television Premiere of ‘Radhe Shyam’ on Zee Telugu

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:28 PM, Tue - 21 June 22

Hyderabad: In an attempt to make your Sundays even more entertaining, Zee Telugu has been bringing to you back-to-back premieres of some of the best movies over the past few months. This weekend, get ready to embark on a romantic and thrilling adventure with Prabhas and Pooja Hegde as the channel presents the World Television Premiere of ‘Radhe Shyam’.

If you missed the magic of this epic tale on the big screen, Zee Telugu is all set to give you the opportunity to witness it on their channel on June 26 (Sunday) at 6 pm. Watch this exciting love story and make your weekend an absolutely entertaining one!

For the uninitiated, ‘Radhe Shyam’ will take you on a fantastic journey of a palmist Vikram Aditya, played by Prabhas. The young man does not believe in love but considers the language of stars superior to anything else. On the other hand, Dr. Prerna, played by Pooja Hegde, believes more in science than fate and destiny. Though they are poles apart, the story takes a turn when they find themselves falling in love. The movie is filled with unexpected surprises and turns that will leave each and every viewer pleasantly surprised and entertained.

With such an epic world television premiere taking place on their channel, Zee Telugu is also going all out in the run up to the premiere. As part of their campaign, the channel had set up a ‘Radhe Shyam’ Theme Park in Bheemavaram, which was thrown open to the public on June 18, with the telecast date and timings of the movie’s premiere being revealed by the fans of Prabhas.

The theme park was dotted with several special frames of ‘Radhe Shyam’, which enabled fans to recreate some of the iconic moments of the film. The ‘Radhe Shyam’ fever has gripped the town as well, with the locals thronging the park and recreating the famous train scene and sharing the pictures on their social media handles!

Speaking over the phone during this one-day event, Prabhas’s aunt Shyamala Devi said: “After receiving love and appreciation from all platforms, I hope viewers will repeat the same on Zee Telugu as well for ‘Radhe Shyam’ premiere, and those who did not watch the film so far should grab this opportunity and enjoy this mesmerising love story with their families.”

‘FLAMES’ is another initiative that Zee Telugu has started on zeetelugu.tv as part of the promotions, which is amplifying the frenzy around the ‘Radhe Shyam’ World Television Premiere.