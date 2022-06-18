GHMC braces for monsoon

Around 371 desilting works at a cost of Rs 56.31 crore have been taken up and the desilting of nalas is under way in different parts of Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: After adopting a convergence model this monsoon to resolve rain-related complaints by bringing various line departments under single roof and stationing them at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Command Control Room at the head office, the civic body has now appointed officials to safeguard the lives and property during heavy rains.

As a part of the initiative taken to ensure no untoward incidents were reported during downpours, 369 officials have been appointed to do the safety audit at 992 vulnerable locations in different parts of the city and 18 more officials from the Projects Wing of the civic body will oversee the precautionary measures at 35 sites where developmental works like construction of flyovers, underpass, Road over Bridge (RoB), etc., are underway.

In addition to this, 21 officials have been appointed as in-charges for 37 Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) works taken up by the State government to revamp the stormwater drain network in the city and its vicinity. The list of measures taken to enhance the safety of people during intense spells of rains does not end here as 19 officials will also be assigned to monitor the 185 lakes located in GHMC jurisdiction.

The appointment of officials is one of the many tasks taken up by the GHMC as part of monsoon preparedness. The other measures include the formation of 168 GHMC monsoon emergency teams, deployment of one staffer each at the 160 vulnerable locations and the formation of 16 Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) Emergency Response Teams (ERT).

According to the GHMC Monsoon action plan 2022, the monsoon-related works will be monitored by Mayor G Vijaya Laxmi who also oversees the grievance redressal.

Safety Audit at Vulnerable locations during monsoon:



* 81 officers appointed as in-charges for 711 colonies/ vulnerable locations in Khairatabad Zone.

* 76 officials appointed as in-charges for 74 vulnerable locations LB Nagar Zone.

* 32 officials appointed as in-charges for 52 vulnerable locations in Charminar Zone.

* 52 officials appointed as in-charges for 52 vulnerable locations in Serilingampally Zone.

* 49 officials appointed as in-charges for 48 vulnerablelocations in Kukatpally Zone.

* 79 officials appointed as in-charges for 55 vulnerable locations in Secunderabad Zone.