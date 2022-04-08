GHMC demolishes 201 dilapidated structures

Hyderabad: Gearing up for monsoons, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has initiated a series of measures to safeguard the lives of people and property. As part of these, the civic body has identified 618 dilapidated structures of which, 201 were demolished and 129 others have either been repaired or sealed.

This year, with regard to the action plan on dilapidated structures, GHMC instructed deputy city planners and assistant city planners to take necessary action immediately against structurally unfit buildings and submit a compliance report.

They were also asked to conduct a detailed survey to identify the dilapidated structures in their respective areas to take action. The list will also be forward to the engineering wing for preparing a circle wise list of such weak structures.

Notices will be served to the owners of dilapidated buildings for demolition or vacation of the structure or repair. The officials were also instructed to prepare an action plan for the special demolition drive.

Meanwhile, GHMC in a press release requested people residing in dilapidated buildings to cooperate with its officials while taking up demolition and also requested them to renovate the structurally weak buildings in the interest of safeguarding lives and property.

