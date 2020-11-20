GHMC elections: SCR Mazdoor Union pledge support to TRS

By | Published: 11:28 pm

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway Mazdoor Union and Street Hawkers Association of Hyderabad on Friday extended complete support to TRS in the ensuing GHMC elections. They made the announcement following a meeting with Telangana State Planning Board vice chairman B Vinod Kumar and Rajya Sabha member Banda Prakash in the wake of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s decision to fight against the Centre’s attempts to encourage privatisation of Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).

Vinod Kumar released the poster on the general strike announced by the employees and workers unions on November 26 opposing privatisation of PSUs and the Central government organisations. The party extended support to the strike and decided to participate in protests in solidarity with the employees and workers of Central government organisations and PSUs.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .