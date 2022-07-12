GHMC issues moderate rain alert in Hyderabad on Tuesday, alerts public

Published Date - 12:32 PM, Tue - 12 July 22

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s Enforcement, Vigilance, and Disaster Management (EVDM) wing has issued a moderate rainfall alert along with strong gusty winds across the city on Tuesday, asking people to plan their commute accordingly.

Moderate rainfall coupled with strong gusty winds may be present across the city for the next 12 hours. Treefalls may be expected. Citizens may plan their commute accordingly. DRF teams on high alert and attending to emergency calls. @KTRTRS @arvindkumar_ias @CommissionrGHMC pic.twitter.com/Fa2Me5FYBb — Director EV&DM, GHMC (@Director_EVDM) July 12, 2022

In the tweet from the official handle of the EVDM Director, it was pointed out that moderate rainfall over the city might occur in the next 12 hours.

“Moderate rainfall coupled with strong gusty winds may be present across the city for the next 12 hours. Treefalls may be expected. Citizens may plan their commute accordingly. DRF teams on high alert and attending to emergency calls,” the director said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert in the city on Tuesday stating that heavy rain is very likely to occur in isolated places.