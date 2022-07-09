| Ghmc Monsoon Teams On The Job After Rains Lash Hyderabad Overnight

GHMC monsoon teams on the job after rains lash Hyderabad overnight

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:15 AM, Sat - 9 July 22

Hyderabad: With rains lashing the city overnight, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) deployed its monsoon teams and Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams to attend to rain-related complaints.

The teams pumped out water from low lying areas and main roads while tree branches that fell on the roads were also removed.

Meanwhile, Mayor G Vijaya Laxmi held a teleconference on Saturday with the GHMC Zonal Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners.

During the conference, the officials were instructed by the Mayor to ensure rain-related grievances are resolved on a war footing.

People can report rain-related issues by dialing 040 2111 1111 – GHMC’s helpline. Officials were also asked to monitor the situation in low-lying areas and take appropriate measures.

