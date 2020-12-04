GHMC polls: BJP bags highest postal votes

Of the 906 postal ballot votes, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) bagged 281 votes, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 515 votes, AIMIM got 50 votes while Congress bagged 40

Hyderabad: As announced by the State Election Commission, the counting of votes for the GHMC elections commenced with the postal ballot votes on Friday. The SEC had issued 1,926 votes and as per the preliminary reports, 906 votes were termed valid.

Of the 906 postal ballot votes, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) bagged 281 votes, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 515 votes, AIMIM got 50 votes while Congress bagged 40 and others secured 20 votes.

Among the six zones in GHMC, the highest number of valid postal ballot votes –217– were from LB Nagar zone, followed by 212 from Secunderabad zone. The least number of postal ballot votes – 54 were polled from Serilingampally zone.

Though, the counting of postal ballot votes commenced early in the day, the exercise took more time than anticipated by the officials. Among all the parties, the saffron party bagged the maximum postal ballot votes.

Considering the coronavirus pandemic, the SEC decided to extend the option of postal ballot facility to the differently-abled electors, those aged over 80 years and those who tested positive for Covid-19. Generally, postal ballots are provided to service personnel and their wives, persons who are under preventive detention and those who are on election duty.

Party-wise postal votes (Preliminary):

– BJP – 515

– TRS – 281

– AIMIM – 50

– Congress – 40

– Others – 20

– Total – 906

