GHMC polls: Campaigning hits crescendo

By | Published: 9:23 pm

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation election is turning out to be the mother of all polls, for the sheer political heat it has generated and the galaxy of leaders campaigning for the BJP.

Saturday, the penultimate day of campaign saw electioneering reach a crescendo with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao leading the field for TRS with a public meeting while TRS working president and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao participating in a host of programmes through the day.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made a strong pitch for the BJP, threatening to rename Hyderabad as Bhagyanagaram, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi too sneaked in a quick guest visit ostensibly to review progress of Covaxin by city-based pharma major Bharat Biotech. Modi’s presence and essence of his visit to the peripherals of the political battlefield will not be lost on the people of Hyderabad.

The high octane campaign has so far seen, besides Yogi Adityanath, BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Ministers Smriti Irani, Prakash Javadekar and G Kishan Reddy from our own backyard, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, party general secretary Bupendra Yadav who was appointed as in-charge of the GHMC elections, party national spokesperson Sambit Patra, BJYM national president and MP Tejasvi Surya and BJP Mahila Morcha national president Vanathi Srinivasan. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will complete the list of BJP A-listers when he arrives in Hyderabad on Sunday to participate in a roadshow.

Little wonder that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao remarked at his public meeting: “All these leaders from across the country descending on the capital only indicates that TRS has sent a shiver up their spine with its performance and for questiong the BJP government at the Centre.”

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .