GHMC polls: Candidates step up campaign in Bagh Amberpet

By | Published: 8:53 pm

Hyderabad: With just a week left for the GHMC elections, candidates in Bagh Amberpet have stepped up their campaign in the division. Reaching out to residents in Kummari Basthi, Burj Gali, Dhobhi gali, Vaddara basthi, and Mahankali temple among other areas, the Congress and the BJP candidates held door-to-door campaigning on Monday.

Sewerage system, safe drinking water and road conditions are being described by them as major issues in Bagh Amberpet as they try to connect with the electorate in the division. Promising to resolve their pending issues, Congress candidate Usha Sri Goud today went on a door-to-door campaign in different areas. Accompanied by supporters, she stopped at an ironing shop and pressed some clothes too. Usha Sri said, “Low pressure drinking water supply, drainage overflow and bad roads are the main issues of the division”.

“I have been undertaking padayatra and reaching out to each household in the division. Apart from resolving the issues, we will provide basic amenities to the flood-affected residents in the division,” said Usha Sri who is contesting the elections for the first time.

Meanwhile, BJP’s Bagh Amberpet candidate Padma Venkat Reddy too was busy reaching out to local residents and requesting them to exercise their franchise in favour of BJP in the upcoming civic body elections. “We are receiving good response during the campaign. There are issues like dumpyard, drainage and water supply in the division and we promise to resolve these issues. Moreover, this area was developed under former MLA and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy. This time, we are confident people will support us in the elections,” said Padma Venkat Reddy. Padmavathi Reddy, TRS party candidate for the division, is also in the fray and has been taking up extensive campaign across the division.

