GHMC polls: Golnaka BJP candidate to bank on Kishan’s popularity

The candidate, Kattula Saritha is banking on door-to-door campaign and seeking to build a rapport with the voters in the division

Hyderabad: Joining the fray from Golnaka division for the GHMC elections to be held on December 1, BJP’s Kattula Saritha has taken up an extensive campaign. Busy criss-crossing different areas of Golnaka, Saritha is banking on door-to-door campaign and seeking to build a rapport with the voters in the division. Accompanied by supporters, she went around Shantinagar and Ashoknagar and was seen stopping at every doorstep and interacting with people.

“I have been getting very positive response from people who are assuring their support for the BJP,” says Saritha. Folding hands, she calls upon everyone in the lanes and by-lanes and stops at shops and kiosks and seeks to highlight the issues faced by people in the division. According to her, residents in the area were facing drainage and drinking water supply issues.

“Drainage is getting mixed with drinking water and many people have complained of stench in the water. Residents near Musi are also facing mosquitoes issue. In the recent incessant rains, roads got badly damaged. I assure the residents that all these problems will be addressed,” she says while promising to ensure that financial assistance to residents who were affected in recent flooding is provided.

“The area was developed by G Kishan Reddy when he was MLA for 15 years and the goodwill he has in these areas is benefiting me. The works done by him will help me in getting good number of votes,” says Saritha, a BCom graduate who is contesting the polls for the first time.

