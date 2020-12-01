GHMC Polls: Group of women held at Azampura

By | Published: 9:47 am

Hyderabad: A group of women who arrived in six auto-rickshaws to cast their vote were detained by the Chaderghat police on Tuesday morning.

According to reports, the women had arrived in the vehicles from different GHMC divisions to cast their vote at a polling station in Azampura when they were detained by the police and shifted to the police station.

The women had allegedly come to cast bogus votes in and could not properly provide identification details to the officials.

The vehicles also were seized by the police.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .