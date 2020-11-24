GHMC polls: Lalithabagh Congress candidate attempts suicide

The candidate, Mohd Irfan went to GHMC (south) office in the afternoon along with a few party workers and doused himself in kerosene he was carrying with him

Published: 7:52 pm

Hyderabad: Alleging denial of permission for holding the campaign in the run-up to GHMC elections, Congress candidate from Lalithabagh division Mohd Irfan on Tuesday doused himself with kerosene in a protest.

Irfan went to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (south) office in the afternoon along with a few party workers and doused himself in kerosene he was carrying with him. The police personnel who were present there snatched away the bottle and poured water on him.

Speaking to the media, Irfan said the officials concerned were not giving him permission to conduct a padayatra in the division.

