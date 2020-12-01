GHMC Polls: Megastar Chiranjeevi, Tollywood stars cast votes

He along with his wife Konidela Surekha arrived at a polling booth in Jubilee Hills club around 8 am to cast their votes.

Hyderabad: Megastar Chiranjeevi has cast his vote for the GHMC elections in Jubilee Hills on Tuesday morning.

He along with his wife Konidela Surekha arrived at a polling booth in Jubilee Hills club around 8 am to cast their votes.

Actors Nagarjuna and his wife Amala, Manchu Lakshmi, anchor-actress Jhanshi have exercised their franchise.

More celebrities including Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Jr. NTR, Venkatesh and Rana are likely to vote in various polling booths in Jubilee Hills.

Meanwhile, voting has been going smoothly across 150 divisions in Greater Hyderabad after the process began 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.

