GHMC polls: Outsider candidates, leaders irk local BJP cadre

Ready to support any candidate from Musheerabad division, say party workers

By | Published: 7:05 pm

Hyderabad: Resentment among BJP cadre against ‘defectors’ from other parties is running high. Musheerabad division witnessed a spontaneous dharna by local BJP cadre who were opposed to the allocation of party ticket to a candidate who recently migrated to the saffron party from Congress.

“We have been in the BJP for decades. Don’t we deserve at least a phone call from our leaders before taking a decision like this? We are ready to support any BJP candidate from Musheerabad division who has been in the party right from the beginning,” the agitated workers said.

Meanwhile, a worker took out a bottle and sprayed the contents on himself and others standing next to him. The security at the party camp office, however, responded immediately and poured water on the agitated party worker.

Following the party’s success in Bihar polls, the BJP leadership sent party general secretary Bhupendra Yadav to Hyderabad with the hope that he would be able to turn the tides in favour of the party in the GHMC election.

Even though the State is represented by Kishan Reddy at the Centre, party president JP Nadda preferred Yadav over him, and party sources say the move has Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s blessings.

Besides Yadav, the party appointed four deputies – Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar, BJP’s Chief Whip in Maharashtra Assembly Ashish Shelar, Gujarat BJP leader Pradipsinh Vaghela and Karnataka legislator Satish Reddy — all outsiders. The glaring absence of local leaders has raised many eyebrows in political circles.

Kishan Reddy put up a meek defence stating that party leaders from other States such as Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Bihar were being brought in in view of the huge presence of north Indian communities in Secunderabad area.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .