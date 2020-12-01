GHMC Polls: Peaceful voting but low polling percentage in Hyderabad

Till 9.30 am, the poll percentage recorded was 3.30 percent. This is even after political parties and celebrities appealed to people to turn out in large numbers to cast their vote.

Hyderabad: Voting for the GHMC elections is progressing on a peaceful note but the voter turnout so far has been very low and discouraging.

Till 9.30 am, the poll percentage recorded was 3.30 percent. This is even after political parties and celebrities appealed to people to turn out in large numbers to cast their vote.

On the contrary, the aged and senior citizens are exercising their franchise braving the cold weather and the Covid-19 pandemic.

At Goshamahal division, Ahalya, a 68-year-old retired teacher turned up to cast her vote.

“It is our right and everyone should come out and vote,” Ahalya said.

At Dabeerpura, 70-year-old D. Vijayalaxmi exercised her franchise and appealed to fellow voters to cast their vote.

“I am a housewife but still I feel it is our responsibility to vote,” said Vijayalaxmi.

Considering the pandemic, the GHMC has made elaborate arrangements at the polling stations, especially provision of kits and hand sanitizers for the polling staff.

Voters are maintaining physical distance in the queues while waiting for their turn at the polling booths.

