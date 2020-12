By | Published: 10:13 am

Hyderabad: Director-General of Police M. Mahendar Reddy on Tuesday requested the people to exercise their franchise during the GHMC elections.

Speaking to the media after casting his vote at Chinmaya High School at Kundanbagh here, he said the police department had made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of elections.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .