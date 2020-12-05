GHMC polls: TRS loses in 17 divisions by a whisker

The margin by which the party lost in BN Reddy Nagar was a mere 32, the lowest in this election

Hyderabad: The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) lost by a whisker in as many as 17 divisions in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election results that were announced on Friday. The margin by which the party lost in BN Reddy Nagar was a mere 32, the lowest in this election.

The tension was palpable among the contesting candidates in many divisions as the victory margin ranged from 178 to 1,477 votes in other divisions. In six divisions, the margin varied from 32 to 310 votes, much to the displeasure of the ruling TRS party candidates.

Similarly, in seven divisions, the difference of victory was less than 1000 votes. In the remaining four divisions, the victory margin exceeded 1000 votes but was less than 1500 votes. Among the six divisions, where the victory margin was less than 310 votes, independent candidates had bagged over 200 votes in four divisions and less than 100 in two divisions.

