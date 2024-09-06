GHMC prepares 73 ponds across Hyderabad for immersion of Ganesh idols

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has prepared 73 ponds at different locations in the city for immersion of idols during the Ganesh festivities.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 September 2024, 07:58 PM

File photo

Hyderabad: For immersion of idols during the Ganesh festivities, various types of ponds have been made available at different locations in the city.

The GHMC in a press release said that it has prepared 73 ponds across the city on the occasion of Ganesh festivals. Out of these, 27 are baby ponds, 24 are portable ponds and 22 escalator ponds and apart from big idols, small idols of 2 feet to 5 feet can be immersed in them.

The GHMC has distributed 3.10 lakh idols made of clay to the public for the eco-friendly worship of Lord Ganapati. For the Shobha Yatra, arrangements have been made by removing tree branches from the nandaps and filling potholes on the roads.

The GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata advised the officials of the respective departments to take special measures to keep the street lamps lit in all the streets. During Shobhayatra, a team will be formed for every kilometer to maintain sanitation on the main roads and steps will be taken to remove garbage from time to time, she said.