GHMC saves Rs 1.25 crore every year with facial recognition attendance system

the yearly expenditure on facial recognition systems has come down to Rs. 67.08 lakh from Rs.1.92 crore.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 20 June 2024, 07:45 PM

Hyderabad: Replacing the previous Aadhaar biometric attendance tracker with an artificial intelligence-based facial recognition system, the GHMC is saving around Rs.1.25 crore every year. After a successful pilot project with sanitation workers in Karwan, this system is now being used across sanitation, entomology, and veterinary wings.

According to a press statement released on Thursday, the yearly expenditure on facial recognition systems has come down to Rs. 67.08 lakh from Rs.1.92 crore. Further, authorities are also better equipped to identify absentees and plan the deployment of staff.

“The facial recognition attendance system is a foolproof system with a two-step registration process by first capturing the face of the staff, followed by Aadhaar card, and approval of the registration by the officers concerned,” read the release, adding that dependency on the data network and additional devices are eliminated. The app is user-friendly and also captures attendance offline.