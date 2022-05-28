GHMC swimming pools back with a splash

Published Date - 10:31 PM, Sat - 28 May 22

Kids, parents and professionals are delighted that GHMC's swimming pools have opened up after a two-year gap due to the pandemic

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (GHMC) swimming pools, which were shut for two years owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, have finally opened for the public. The pools have been abuzz with trainees from all age groups, especially during this unforgiving summer. Enrolments have been pouring in as children, parents and professionals make the best use of the facility.

The trainees at the GHMC BV Gurumurthy Memorial Swimming Pool in Secunderabad were delighted to return to the pool. “This is my second time at the summer camp. I had learned to swim in this pool before the pandemic and am excited to be back,” nine-year-old Roshan Raj said.

Pranathi, a class VI student of Lotus Model School, is all praise for the coaches. “I am a beginner. Initially, I was scared of the water, but the coaches here helped me get over my fear and taught me how to swim. Now, I can swim on my own,” she said.

Not just students, even office-goers are a happy lot as they can get back to staying fit. Praveen, a software employee, said, “It’s cool to swim. Before the pandemic, I used to come here every year. It helps me stay fit and active all day. I’m happy that the pool has opened up.” The 46-year-old, who has also enrolled his kid in the camp, thanked the government and pool staff for providing a comfortable environment. “In my opinion, this is one of the best pools in the city,” he said.

Prasad, a businessman, is a senior swimmer and has been a regular at the BV Gurumurthy Memorial Swimming Pool for the last 30 years. “The pool was supposed to open a bit early, but it opened in May. I have been swimming for the last three decades and it has become a part of my life.” The 60-year-old finds the facility economical. “No other pool in Hyderabad provides these facilities at this cost. The administration is maintaining it well. The only thing which has disappointed me is that they have changed the pool holiday to Sundays without any intimation. It used to be shut on Mondays,” he said.