GHMC to conduct serosurvey in containment zones

Hyderabad: To contain the spread of Covid-19, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided to conduct a serosurvey in 63 identified mini containment zones in the city and provide testing and vaccination facilities there. Following the directions of the Department of Health, Medical and Family Welfare, the civic body has declared 63 mini containment zones which are spread across 30 circles of its six zones.
The GHMC DRF teams have already completed sanitation works in these zones and will continue the exercise on alternate days. According to the officials, mini containment zones were declared in areas having a minimum of five Covid-19 positive cases. Along with sanitisation activities, the civic body in coordination with the Medical and Health Department will take up a serosurvey in these locations.
During the survey, swab samples will be collected for Covid-19 testing and the residents there vaccinated as per requirement. A close watch would be kept on Covid-19 protocols like wearing of face mask, social distance and maintaining hygiene in surroundings in these zones.