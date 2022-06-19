GHMC to organise assessment camps for specially-abled, elderly from June 20

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:51 PM, Sun - 19 June 22

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will organise identification and assessment camps from June 20 to July 7 to distribute selected aids and appliances to the specially-abled including visually impaired and to eligible senior citizens who are below the poverty line.

The GHMC officials have identified venues in different parts of the city with one camp in each of the 30 circles. GHMC community Halls, sports complexes and multipurpose function halls that can accommodate around 250 to 300 persons have been identified and the camp will be held at two places on a day.

On Monday, the camp will be held at the Senior Citizen Welfare Association Building in AS Rao Nagar and at Gandhinagar Community Hall in Ramanthapur, said GHMC in a press release.

Cervical collar flexo, Lumbo Sacral belt, wheelchairs, tricycles, BTE Digital Hearing Aid calipers and artificial limbs will be distributed to the beneficiaries. Braille kits, multi-sensory inclusive educational developmental kit (MSIED) for especially abled children, crutch elbow walking stick, Braille cane for visually impaired, rollators, daisy player and Activities of Daily Living (ADL) kits for people affected with leprosy will also be distributed.

The equipment to the eligible beneficiaries will be provided by the Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) in coordination with GHMC.