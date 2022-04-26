GHMC’s Early Bird scheme to end on April 30

Published Date - 08:50 PM, Tue - 26 April 22

Hyderabad: The GHMC’s Early Bird scheme, which offers a five per cent rebate on property tax to property owners, will end on April 30. The civic body in a press release issued on Tuesday appealed property owners to avail the offer.

Under this offer, rebate is given only on the current year’s tax and not on the arrears. Those wishing to avail it can pay the property tax by visiting https://www.ghmc.gov.in/ or GHMC Citizen Services Centres, MeeSeva Centers and through bill collectors.

