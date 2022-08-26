Ghulam Nabi Azad resigns from Congress

By IANS Published: Published Date - 12:10 PM, Fri - 26 August 22

New Delhi: In a big setback for the Congress, its veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has resigned from the party.

He has sent his resignation letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

Azad has said that he has severed all ties with the Congress.

Recently, he quit as J&K campaign committee head after being named by the party.

Azad has been upset since being ignored for the Rajya Sabha membership after he retired as the Leader of Opposition in the Upper House.

He was one of the prominent leaders of the party G-23 group which demanded sweeping reforms in the party.