Gig marketplace Gigindia raises Rs 7.6 cr from angel investors

Gigindia plans to use the funds in enhancing technology platform for building a larger community of gig workers

By | Published: 4:40 pm

Mumbai: Gigindia, the Pune-based B2B gig marketplace, has closed a pre-series A funding round of Rs 7.6 crore from two angel investors, the company said in a statement. The company claimed to have completed 13 million gigs hours through temp workers between March and November, with the last month being the best-ever in terms of productivity gains and revenue, on the platform across 200-plus cities.

Anjali Bansal (the founder of Avaana Capital) and Vineet Patni, (the former president of Bajaj Allianz) joined it as new angel investors, pumping in Rs 7.6 crore.Launched in June 2017, Gigindia empowers businesses to scale up by providing on-demand work completion via gig or variable workforce for functions like sales, marketing and operations thus eliminating overheads cost like recruiting, training and managing the workforce.

Gigindia plans to use the funds in enhancing technology platform for building a larger community of gig workers, the founders Sahil Sharma and Aditya Shirole said.