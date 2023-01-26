| Girl Attacked With Knife For Objecting To Spitting In Up

Girl attacked with knife for objecting to spitting in UP

The incident occurred when the girl was on her way to college, the police said.

By IANS Published Date - 03:15 PM, Thu - 26 January 23

Representational Image

Bulandshahr: A young girl was attacked with a knife for allegedly objecting to a man spitting on her in Khurja region of Uttar Pradesh.

A senior police officer said: “The girl, Sakshi, who was heading to her Polytechnic college, complained that the 25-year-old accused, Sonu, spit on her and after she objected to it, he stabbed her with a knife on her face.

“We have arrested the accused and registered a case against him under section 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC.”

“Meanwhile, Khurja circle officer Dilip Singh said the girl was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she underwent treatment and was later discharged.