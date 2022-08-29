Girl dies after jilted lover sets her on fire in Jharkhand’s Dumka, protests erupt

By ANI Published: Updated On - 07:22 PM, Mon - 29 August 22

Activists of Jharkhand Youth Bigrade raise slogans during a protest after the death of a class-12 student, who was allegedly set on fire by a man in Jharkhands Dumka district, in Ranchi, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. (PTI Photo) A student of class 12, Ankita Kumari had been first admitted to Phulo Jhano Medical College and Hospital in Dumka in critical condition.

Dumka: A girl who was allegedly set on fire by a person after she did not reciprocate his proposal in Jharkhand’s Dumka district succumbed to her burn injuries on Sunday. The police said the accused has been arrested.

Accused Shahrukh poured petrol on her and set her ablaze on August 23. She was set on fire in a case of unrequited love.

A student of class 12, Ankita Kumari had been first admitted to Phulo Jhano Medical College and Hospital in Dumka in critical condition. Later she was referred to Ranchi’s Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) for better treatment.

Soon after the incident came to light, people were seen protesting in the streets of Dumka.

Speaking to ANI, Dumka Superintendent of police (SP) Ambar Lakda said, “The accused Shahrukh has been arrested. We will apply at fast track court for a fast trial. People are cooperating with us. We appeal to people to maintain peace. The situation is under control and Section 144 has been imposed.” Reacting to the matter, Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta said stringent action will be taken against perpetrators ensuring a fast trial. “The state government is serious regarding the murder of a girl in Dumka. Stringent action will be taken against perpetrators. We will ensure a fast trial. We have talked to DC in this regard,” Gupta said.