GITAM Hyderabad to host TEDx on March 27

GITAM deemed to be University-Hyderabad will host a full-day TEDx event at its campus at Rudraram in Sangareddy
Sangareddy: GITAM deemed to be University-Hyderabad will host a full-day TEDx event at its campus at Rudraram in Sangareddy district on March 27.
A host of renowned personalities will address the students on the theme of “Rewind the Millenium”.
Well-known Director Gautam Vasudev Menon, award-winning fashion designer and, founder of Sustainkart Shilpa Reddy, well-known historian and conservator Sajjad Sahid and others will be among those addressing the students.
Interested students can contact organisers Riddhi (8790408465) or Lokesh (9394843115) for registration.