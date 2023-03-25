GITAM Hyderabad to host TEDx on March 27

GITAM deemed to be University-Hyderabad will host a full-day TEDx event at its campus at Rudraram in Sangareddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:24 PM, Sat - 25 March 23

Sangareddy: GITAM deemed to be University-Hyderabad will host a full-day TEDx event at its campus at Rudraram in Sangareddy district on March 27.

A host of renowned personalities will address the students on the theme of “Rewind the Millenium”.

Well-known Director Gautam Vasudev Menon, award-winning fashion designer and, founder of Sustainkart Shilpa Reddy, well-known historian and conservator Sajjad Sahid and others will be among those addressing the students.

Interested students can contact organisers Riddhi (8790408465) or Lokesh (9394843115) for registration.

Also Read GITAM admission notice released