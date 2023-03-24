GITAM admission notice released

The examination will be conducted to fill seats in different undergraduate and postgraduate courses being offered in these three campuses.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:58 PM, Fri - 24 March 23

Sangareddy: GITAM Deemed to be University has notified the GITAM Admission Test (GAT-2023) for the 2023-24 academic year. GITAM pro-vice Chancellor Prof DS Rao said that the examination will be conducted across India at 48 centres to fill the seats in GITAM’s Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, and Bengaluru campuses.

The examination will be conducted to fill seats in different undergraduate and postgraduate courses being offered in these three campuses. Prof Rao said that the courses will be in engineering, management, science, pharmaceutical, architecture, humanities and social science and public policy.

Following the norms of the National Education Policy, the Prof Vice-chancellor announced that GITAM has started the Liberal Arts programme where the students can choose majors and minors from across 25 disciplines. In view of the increasing demand for trained professionals in the health care sector and IT, Prof Rao said that the University has launched B. Optometry in association with LV Prasad Eye Institute apart from introducing BSc Computer Science and Cognitive Systems. The aspirants can access the notification from www.gat.gitam.com.