GITAM launches Cyber Forensics Lab

Launching the lab, Telangana Cyber Security Bureau director, Shikha Goel said the challenges in cybercrime were evolving, and it was imperative that people equip themselves with the necessary skills and knowledge to combat the threats.

Published Date - 7 August 2024, 07:46 PM

Hyderabad: To advance research and consultancy in cyber security, the GITAM School of Technology, Hyderabad, launched a Cyber Forensics Lab on its campus here on Wednesday. The lab will enhance the institution’s capabilities in cyber security education and research, ensuring that students and faculty are well-equipped to tackle the challenges in the rapidly evolving field.

Interacting with first-year BTech students, Goel advised them to embrace cutting-edge technologies. Emphasizing the qualities of resilience, hard work, and ethical ambition, Goel asked students to be change makers, innovators, and future leaders of the society. “As you navigate through life’s challenges, remember that perseverance and a strong work ethic are essential for success,” she told students.

GITAM Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. DS Rao, and School of Technology Director Prof. V Rama Sastry, associate director Prof. N Seetaramaiah and other heads of departments, were also present at the inauguration.