Gitanjali Devashray: Project-based activity boosts creativity

PBL or Project-based learning brings in the spirit of collaborative learning which is very important especially in times of the pandemic. Following the CBSE guidelines, Gitanjali Devashray incorporated an integrated project for students of grade 1.

Students were asked to prepare a project integrating all the subjects such as English, Math, EVS, language (Hindi,Telugu) and Art and Craft based on the theme: ‘Sandwich’. In English and other languages, the students were asked to mention the names of all the ingredients that would be used in making their favorite sandwich which in turn would add to their vocabulary.

In Math, children learnt the different shapes in which a sandwich could be presented. In EVS, the children learnt about the nutritive value of all the ingredients namely: bread, butter, cheese, cucumber, tomatoes etc. The Art teacher taught them how to decorate a sandwich with ketchup and other ingredients which brought out the artists in them.

All in all the activity was appreciated and thoroughly enjoyed by every student as they all presented a wonderful and yummy platter of sandwiches. This activity also ensured a wonderful family bonding apart from learning.

