Gitanjali Devshala: Fighting pollution in a sustained way

By | Published: 5:32 pm

Gitanjali Devshala conducted a virtual session for the students of class III where they discussed the causes and impact of pollution. Students researched the most polluted city and the least polluted city of India and the reasons for it and presented the same at the virtual session.

They spoke about the types of pollution and how they affect living beings. Students also discussed how children can contribute to the fight to tackle the pollution menace and bring about awareness on the subject among the masses. Students made PowerPoint presentations to explain the subject.

