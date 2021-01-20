Gitanjali Devshala: In the footsteps of national heroes

During a social studies project, children donned the roles of various personalities who worked in different areas for national development.

By | Published: 5:53 pm

India has always been talked about as a great country with a glorious past. The young students of class IV-A of Gitanjali Devshala were inspired when they learnt about the supreme sacrifice and selfless spirit of national heroes.

During a social studies project, children donned the roles of various personalities who worked in different areas for national development. The children dressed themselves up as Swami Vivekananda, Dr. Abdul Kalam, Gautam Buddha, Raja Ram Mohan Roy and portrayed their characters with élan.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .