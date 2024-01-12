Vivekananda words are worth following: Chintha Prabhakar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 January 2024, 07:24 PM

Addressing the youth after unveiling the Statue of Vivekananda on his 161st birth anniversary at Athmakur village of Sadasivapet Mandal on Friday, Prabhakar has said that Vivekananda’s words are worth following for youth. The MLA has called upon the youth to set goals at very young to achieve something in life. DCCB Vice-chairman Patnam Manikyam and others were present.

Prabhakar has started the works of renovation for Peerla Mosque located at Kambalapally. BRS leader Shivaraj Patil was spending some Rs 2 lakhs on the renovation of the Mosque from his pocket.