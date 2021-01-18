GitHub admits ‘significant mistakes were made’ in firing employee

A GitHub internal investigation has revealed the company made “significant errors of judgment and procedure” in the firing of the Jewish employee.

By | Published: 12:02 pm 12:45 pm

San Francisco: Microsoft-owned open source repository GitHub has admitted that a Jewish employee was fired in error and is offering him his job back. The company’s head of HR has taken “full responsibility” for what happened and has resigned from the company.

A GitHub internal investigation has revealed the company made “significant errors of judgment and procedure” in the firing of the Jewish employee.

The employee whose name was withheld, cautioned his coworkers about the presence of Nazis in the Washington, DC area on the day of Capitol chaos on January 6.

“On January 15th, the investigation revealed significant errors of judgment and procedure. Our head of HR has taken personal accountability and resigned from GitHub yesterday morning, Saturday, January 16th,” GitHub COO Erica Brescia said in a statement on Sunday.

GitHub did not disclose the name of the person who resigned but it’s widely known that Carrie Olesen was the chief human resources officer at the company.

“In light of these findings, we immediately reversed the decision to separate with the employee and are in communication with his representative. To the employee we wish to say publicly: we sincerely apologise,” Brescia said.

The controversial firing came two days after the employee warned colleagues in Washington DC to stay safe from Nazis.

The warning sparked criticism from a colleague who took offense at the use of the word “Nazi” and prompted GitHub’s HR team to reprimand the Jewish employee.

Two days later, he was fired, reports The Verge.

In the wake of the termination, nearly 200 of GitHub’s 1,700 employees signed an open letter asking for clarity as to why the employee was fired.

Workers also started using the word “Nazi” repeatedly in Slack, to describe the rioters in DC.

The GitHub COO said the company condemns the attack on the US Capitol on January 6 and any and all belief systems that are discriminatory.

“Antisemitism, neo-Nazis, and white supremacy — along with all other forms of racism — are vile and have no place in our community,” she said.