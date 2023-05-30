Give priority to door number updation exercise: Chief Electoral Officer to EROs

EROs need to verify whether the same voter was residing at the given address or if some other families have occupied the house, Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj said

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:30 PM, Tue - 30 May 23

Hyderabad: Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj directed Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) to give top priority to door number updation campaign. Addressing a workshop organised to train EROs on electoral rolls and special summary revision(SSR) on Tuesday, Vikas Raj said the ongoing door number updation campaign needs to be taken up as part of the House to House survey and special emphasis should be laid on updating all the door numbers of electors.

They need to verify whether the same voter was residing at the given address or if some other families have occupied the house, he said.

All the updates have to be done through Form-8 submitted by the electors, he said, adding that District Electoral Officers should also take up campaigns along with EROs to create awareness among voters about the need to update information. The CEO asked the ERO’s to conduct meetings of political party every week and hand over the list of claims and objections received during the week under proper acknowledgement to them.

