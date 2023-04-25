GlaxoSmithKline launches Shingles vaccine in India

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:00 PM, Tue - 25 April 23

Hyderabad: GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Tuesday announced the launch of Shingrix (Zoster Vaccine Recombinant, Adjuvanted) in India, for the prevention of shingles (herpes zoster) and post-herpetic neuralgia in adults aged 50 years and above.

Shingrix is the world’s first non-live, recombinant subunit vaccine to be given intramuscularly in two doses. Shingles is caused by the reactivation of the varicella zoster virus (VZV), the same virus that causes chickenpox.

Bhushan Akshikar, Managing Director, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Limited says, “GSK is pleased to bring Shingrix to protect India’s 260 million adults above 50 years of age from shingles and its complications. Existing treatment options may not give complete relief from this pain. Vaccination is the only effective preventive option. We are pleased to add Shingrix to our adult vaccination portfolio and make it available across the nation.”

Shingrix was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the prevention of shingles in adults 50 years of age or older in 2017.The European Commission gave Shingrix approval for the prevention of shingles in adults 50 years of age or older in 2018.