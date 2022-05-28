Global Covid caseload tops 528.3 million: Johns Hopkins University

People with a two-three hour pass from their residential compounds walk along a street during a Covid-19 coronavirus lockdown in the Jingan district of Shanghai. Photo: AFP

Washington: The global coronavirus caseload has topped 528.3 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 6.28 million and vaccinations to over 11.38 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Saturday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 528,311,949 and 6,286,120, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered increased to 11,380,282,743.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 83,969,313 and 1,004,692, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India accounts for the second highest caseload at 43,147,530.

The other countries with over 10 million cases are Brazil (30,921,145), France (29,631,816), Germany (26,200,663), the UK (22,463,243), South Korea (18,067,669), Russia (18,048,085), Italy (17,355,119), Turkey (15,069,034), Spain (12,280,345) and Vietnam (10,715,247).

The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Brazil (666,319), India (524,539), Russia (371,141), Mexico (324,768), Peru (213,145), the UK (179,126), Italy (166,476), Indonesia (156,556), France (149,168), Iran (141,302), Colombia (139,854), Germany (138,781), Argentina (128,825), Poland (116,305), Spain (106,105) and South Africa (101,128).