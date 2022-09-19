Global investors’ summit in Vizag in February 2023

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:13 PM, Mon - 19 September 22

The minister also said that the government is in the process of setting up a women entrepreneurs' park in Visakhapatnam soon. The minister also said that the government is in the process of setting up a women entrepreneurs' park in Visakhapatnam soon.

Visakhapatnam: A global investors’ summit will be held in Visakhapatnam in February next year, according to Minister for Industries, Commerce and Information Technology Gudivada Amarnath.

The summit aims to attract large-scale investments to the state. In fact, it was planned to hold the summit two years ago but had to be postponed due to COVID-19, he revealed.

The minister also said that the government is in the process of setting up a women entrepreneurs’ park in Visakhapatnam soon. Given the demand from women entrepreneurs, these parks were likely to be established in other districts also, he stated.

Also Read BJP launches 15-day Praja Poru Yatra from Visakhapatnam