Global PC shipments hit 91.6 mn units in Q4 2020, Lenovo leads

The last time the PC market saw annual growth of this magnitude was 2010 when the market grew 13.7 per cent.

New Delhi: Work from home and remote learning amid the pandemic kept the worldwide traditional PC sales on fire in the fourth quarter of 2020, logging 26.1 per cent (on-year) growth to reach 91.6 million shipment units, the IDC said on Monday.

Lenovo with 25.2 per cent share led the global PC shipments, follewed by HP Inc with 20.9 per cent and Dell with 17.2 per cent share at the third spot, according to the IDC’s ‘Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker’.

The traditional PCs (inclusive of desktops, notebooks, and workstations) were once again an in-demand consumer technology, growing 13.1 per cent year over year for the full year 2020 with the catalysts being work from home, remote learning, and restored consumer demand.

“Every segment of the supply chain was stretched to its limits as production once again lagged behind demand during the quarter,” said Jitesh Ubrani, research manager for IDC’s Mobile Device Trackers.

“Not only were PC makers and ODMs dealing with component and production capacity shortages, but logistics remained an issue as vendors were forced to resort to air freight, upping costs at the expense of reducing delivery times”.

Apple with 8 per cent market share was fourth while Acer Group was fifth with 7.2 per cetn market share in Q4.

“Demand is pushing the PC market forward and all signs indicate this surge still has a way to go,” said Ryan Reith, programme vice president with IDC’s Worldwide Mobile Device Trackers.

“We continue to see gaming PCs and monitor sales at all-time highs and Chrome-based devices are expanding beyond education into the consumer market.

“In retrospect, the pandemic not only fueled PC market demand but also created opportunities that resulted in a market expansion,” Reith said in a statement.