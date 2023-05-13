| Global Sports Streaming Major Dazn To Set Up Product Development Centre In Hyderabad

This investment would create 1000 jobs in Telangana.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:30 PM, Sat - 13 May 23

Hyderabad: A day after banking finance sector major London Stock Exchange Group announced its Technology Centre of Excellence in Hyderabad, DAZN, a global leader in sports live streaming, has announced a Product Development Centre in the city.

This investment would create 1000 jobs in Telangana.

The announcement was made after Industries Minister KT Rama Rao‘s meeting with DAZN Group’s Chief Technology Officer, Sandeep Tiku, Board Member, EVP, Communications, Daisy Wells in London.

DAZN, an international over-the-top sports streaming service with presence in over 200 countries and 60 Million registered users, streams live and on-demand sports content including major events like UEFA Champions League, Europa League, Serie A, La Liga, English Premier League, NFL, NBA, and IPL in other countries.

The investment by DAZN is a testimony to Telangana‘s rising presence in innovation, media, and entertainment.