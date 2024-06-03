Global Telangana Association’s ‘Palle Vanta’ on Telangana Formation Day, a huge draw

The event, organized by Global Telangana Association’s Detroit chapter, showcased the authentic culinary traditions of Telangana.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 3 June 2024, 08:18 PM

Farmington (Michigan, USA): Over 200 expat Telugu families celebrated “Palle Vanta”, programme to mark the 10th anniversary of Telangana Formation, at the picturesque Shiawassee Park here, on Saturday.

The aromas of traditional Telangana cuisine filled the air as food, culture, and community came together in perfect harmony to savor a quintessential Telangana feast and celebrate the spirit of community and togetherness. It was a joyous occasion that symbolized the spirit of unity, identity, and progress of Telangana.

Sound of laughter and chatter of families and friends was on display. Members experienced the warmth and hospitality of Telangana’s traditional get-togethers, and the flavors of Telangana. From aromatic biryanis and flavorful curries to signature “pachi pulusu” to crispy snacks and sweet delicacies, some of them prepared on-site even before the crowds swelled, each dish reflected the essence of Telangana’s vibrant food culture.

Guests participated in various cultural activities, including folk music, ventriloquism, dance performances. Fun activities and competitions for children of all age groups, young boys and girls, and women added to the festive atmosphere. Those events included athletics, water balloons, blind-fold and musical chairs for ladies and children.

Attendees shared laughter, stories, and, most importantly, a delicious meal prepared by members with love and care, the food that’s divine and that enhanced their soul and spirit!

Septuagenarian, Rampa, who is visiting his family in Detroit this summer said, “I am amazed by the commitment and energy of GTA and its committee members in holding such events.”

“Community is strength and such activities should be promoted to keep up the unity,” he added.

For the gathering that was present, it provided a refuge from life’s fast pace and a chance to enjoy the tranquility of the surroundings. With women and children turning out in colorful summer fabrics, Shiawassee’s landscape resembled a sprawling garden of charming flowers.

At regular intervals, they made a mad dash to the ice cream truck that stationed there, or grabbed the watermelon and other ‘coolants’ provided by the GTA working committee.

Not to be left behind were their young-at-heart parents, who reached for their own traditional refreshments and timely tastes to cool down with.

Even as there was a stream of Shiawassee river quietly meandering through the meadows and woodlands of the park. Some used the occasion to get behind the lens and take photos with their favorite friends in the natural settings. All in all, the setting was picture-perfect.

However, one could not miss the sight of many a visiting parent huddling together and discussing mostly politics and development back home and the need for the new States to prosper soon.

The event featured a general health (check-up) camp for all ages with doctors drawn from the local hospitals and stalls with beauty and fancy items which attracted young girls and women.

Another big attraction for the kids was Ventriloquism show by international artist and Outstanding Ventroloquism Award winner, M. Santhosh Kumar, who is also a TEDX speaker and Life coach.

The 50 plus volunteers under the able guidance of the GTA Detroit organizing committee, headed by its president Kamal Pinnapureddy, president-elect, Venkat Vadnala, Yadagiri Ileni, Yugandhar Bhumireddy, Karunakar Kandukuri, Sainath Lachireddygari, Sriram Jala, Sandeep Narayanappa, Sathyadhir Gangasani, Prem Reddy Chintapalli, Lakshminarayana Karnala, Sreekanth Chinthala, Praveen Muddasani, Ashok Veludandi, Venkat Natala, Arun Bachu, Goverdhan Pinnamreddy, DJ Venu, Rahul Palreddy, Abhilash, Navdeep Vempati, Rajesh, Sravan, Santhosh Gunda and GTA-Vanitha (women’s wing) comprising Suma Kalavala, Sushma Padukone, Swapna Chintapalli, Deepthi Lachireddygari, Kalyani Atmakur, Dr Amitha Kalulavaram were majorly responsible for the event’s successful planning and execution.

The committee was supported by GTA-USA Board of Directors from Detroit itself, Praveen Kesireddy (GTA president), Krishna Prasad Jaligama, Mahesh Venukadasula, Mallik Padukone and Santosh Kakulavaram.