GMR Group’s Raxa Security Solutions to give priority to Agniveers

By Telangana Today
Published: Published Date - 04:16 PM, Tue - 21 June 22

Hyderabad: GMR Infrastructure Limited (GIL), a listed entity of GMR Group, on Tuesday announced that it would give priority in jobs to Agniveers in its subsidiary Raxa Security Solutions Ltd.

Raxa Security Solutions Ltd is a premier security company of the GMR Group and provides man-guarding services, techno security solutions, fire services and cyber security services.

In a press release here, the GMR Group said inspired by the Centre’s Agnipath scheme, GMR Infrastructure Limited had decided to give ‘high priority’ to Agniveers who are willing to pursue a new career in the private security domain and offer them employment in its subsidiary, Raxa Security Solutions for a variety of assignments.

“The corporate world would offer a vast horizon to these Agniveers after they retire from active duty of the Armed Forces. There are various fulfilling job opportunities that a security company like Raxa has and we believe that with their discipline, teamwork, and training skills, Agniveers shall be a great asset for Raxa,” Ashwani Lohani, CEO, GMR Services Business, said.

Raxa Security Solutions provides security services to several premier clients including GMR Group in 15 States across India.

 

