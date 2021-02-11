GMR holds workshop on boosting agri exports via air cargo

By | Business Bureau | Published: 7:48 pm

Hyderabad: In order to identify and discuss opportunities Telangana has in agri exports through air cargo, GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo (GHAC), a division of GMR Air Cargo and Aerospace Engineering, organised a workshop on ‘Boosting Agri Exports from Telangana by Air Cargo’ on Thursday.

Telangana government has been actively taking various initiatives to encourage export of agriculture and horticulture products with demand in the international market. It is also exploring the demand for irradiation facilities for export of mangoes. There are also plans to establish an Agri Export Processing Unit near Shamshabad.

Dr B Janardhan Reddy, Agriculture Production Commissioner and Secretary to Government, CEO-GMR Hyderabad International Airports Pradeep Panicker, Saurabh Kumar, CEO-GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo and senior officials from Government of Telangana customs, airlines and exporters, freight forwarders and other stakeholders participated in the discussion and shared their views to realise the vision of the Telangana government, and outline a strategy that would facilitate growth of agri exports from the State by air cargo.

