GMR Hyderabad Aviation SEZ, Schneider to set up manufacturing unit in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:15 PM, Thu - 14 July 22

Hyderabad: GMR Hyderabad Aviation SEZ Ltd (GHASL), a subsidiary of GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL) and Schneider Electric, a leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, have entered into an agreement to build and lease a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at the GMR Industrial Park in Hyderabad.

As a part of the agreement, GHASL will build the facility on 18 acres of land and lease it to Schneider Electric, in a Non-SEZ area. The facility will be rolled out in two phases. Spread over 2 lakh square feet in the first phase, the manufacturing facility will be handed over for operations by June 2023. Further, in the second phase, the facility will be expanded by additional 1.75 lakh square feet, according to a press release.

Javed Ahmad, Senior Vice President, Global Supply Chain, International region, Schneider Electric said, “We are glad to associate with the Government of Telangana and GMR for building this world-class facility at the Hyderabad Airport Industrial Park. GMR has the proven capability in building large Infra projects and we hope that this facility will become a benchmark for both GMR and Schneider Electric, globally”.

GMR Industrial Park offers the flexibility of choosing land within a Multi-product Special Economic Zone (SEZ) for business serving foreign markets as well as land in Domestic Tariff Area for businesses serving India market. The Park also houses India’s 1st and only Airport based Free Trade Warehousing Zone (FTWZ) in 20 acres within the SEZ. It is well connected by air, road and rail, including robust connectivity to seaports. It also has access to an operational runway for final assembly line and testing requirements of planes, UAVs and helicopters, the press release said.

