Goa Congress leader accuses state govt of hurting sentiments of Christians

Accusing BJP government in Goa of hurting sentiments of Christian community of the state by referring to the 'Basilica of Bom Jesus' as 'Basilica of Bomb Jesus', former state Congress President Girish Chodankar demanded an apology from CM Pramod Sawant

By IANS Published Date - 07:40 AM, Sat - 19 August 23

Panaji: Accusing the BJP government in Goa of hurting the sentiments of the Christian community of the state by referring to the ‘Basilica of Bom Jesus’ as ‘Basilica of Bomb Jesus’, former state Congress President Girish Chodankar on Friday demanded an apology from Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

“It is shocking that the Information and Publicity Department has done such an act, which is hurting religious sentiments. The government should conduct an investigation into the matter to find out why such things are repeated, and take appropriate action. This is not just about the error, but it seems to be done purposely for reason best known to the person who drafted the note,” Chodankar said.

The Information and Publicity Department, while issuing press notes on President Droupadi Murmu‘s upcoming visit to Goa, said, “On August 24, 2023, the President will visit Fort Aguada followed by her visit to ‘Basilica of Bomb Jesus’.” It was later corrected by the department which sent a revised press release. “This is not the first time, as such things are happening repeatedly. Earlier, Basilica’s photo was used on the toilet signboard during the inauguration of the Manohar International Airport at Mopa. Why is BJP hurting religious sentiments with such acts,” Chodankar questioned.

“The latest act of the Publicity Department shows the bitterness of the BJP government towards the minority community. The BJP is known for betraying the public and now it has openly vented its bitterness.

But people will not forgive the BJP for this act,” he added. The Congress leader also said that the act of the government has gone viral on social media, inviting wrath from the netizens. “Goans have always maintained communal harmony, and the BJP should not try to spoil it,” he said.