Goa speaker to help build houses in Wayanad under social service initiative

By PTI Published Date - 5 August 2024, 03:16 PM

Ramesh Tawadkar

Panaji: Goa speaker Ramesh Tawadkar on Monday said in the assembly that his charitable foundation will work to construct houses for people affected by the recent landslides in Kerala’s Wayanad.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also said his government is ready to provide all the necessary help to Kerala.

The death toll in the series of deadly landslides that rocked the hamlets of Wayanad last week has touched 222, said the Kerala government on Monday.

Tawadkar said his Balaram Charitable Trust will work along with 200 volunteers to construct houses in the landslide-affected areas of Wayanad.

The houses will be constructed under the Shram Dham concept, which is currently being implemented in Goa.

Tawadkar appealed to the Goa assembly members to contribute financially for the social service initiative in Kerala.

Under the Shram Dham concept, houses have been built in Goa’s Canacona taluka by the Balaram Charitable Trust, to help the needy families through crowd-funding.

CM Sawant said in the House that the state chief secretary has already contacted his counterpart in Kerala to inform that the Goa government is ready to provide all the necessary help.

“We are yet to get any response from Kerala, but we are ready to help them with all the essentials,” he said.