GOC-in-C Army Training Command visits MCEME in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:43 PM, Wed - 27 April 22

Lt Gen Surinder Singh Mahal, GOC-in-C, ARTRAC visits various faculties of MCEME.

Hyderabad: Lieutenant General Surinder Singh Mahal, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Army Training Command (ARTRAC) visited the Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME), Secunderabad. The General Officer is commanding the prestigious Army Training Command at Shimla and is spearheading the training activities of the entire Indian Army.

The Army Commander was briefed by Lieutenant General JS Sidana, Commandant, MCEME and Colonel Commandant, Corps of EME on the various training activities being undertaken at MCEME, the best practices followed at the premiere training institution, innovative training methodologies and other unique initiatives.

The General Officer Commanding in Chief visited the various faculties, where he evinced keen interest in the state-of-the-art training labs and the various field army-oriented projects in niche technologies undertaken by MCEME. He also visited the Simulator Development Division (SDD), where he was briefed on various simulators and projects developed by SDD for the field army especially in the areas of AR, VR, AI and Robotics.

